D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 194.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of D.R. Horton worth $119,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $820,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 57.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $91.29 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.