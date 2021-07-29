D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $94.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $91.29 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

