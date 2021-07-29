DA Davidson Weighs in on OP Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

