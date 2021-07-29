Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,103 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Dada Nexus worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,268 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,059,000 after buying an additional 553,571 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,333,000 after buying an additional 916,364 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 800,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 154,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $20,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

DADA opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -11.63. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.