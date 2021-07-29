Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Hold

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $6.90 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAL. TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.51.

NYSE TAL opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

