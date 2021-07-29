Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target Raised to 134.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from 125.00 to 134.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nordea Equity Research lowered Danske Bank A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danske Bank A/S to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $8.86 on Monday. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

