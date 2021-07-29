Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.077-$1.101 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.74 billion-$5.80 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.232 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of DASTY stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 68,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,536. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 111.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

