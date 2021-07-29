Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DASTY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.