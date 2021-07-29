DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DATATRAK International stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 6,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346. DATATRAK International has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.43 and a beta of 1.21.
DATATRAK International Company Profile
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.