DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DATATRAK International stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 6,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346. DATATRAK International has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.