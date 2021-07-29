Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $513,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.