Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.40

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 5100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVDCF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

