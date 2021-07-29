Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 113,746 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,793,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Planet Fitness as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 154,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

