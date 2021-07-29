Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AURCU. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $27,945,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $12,627,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,248,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,350,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,963,000.

Shares of Aurora Acquisition stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

