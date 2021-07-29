Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $294,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $342,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $163.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

