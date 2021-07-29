Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,871 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $2,246,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSAQ opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

