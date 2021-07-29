Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $4.48 Million in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZWRKU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $15,853,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $11,952,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,535,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,243,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,271,000.

OTCMKTS:ZWRKU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

