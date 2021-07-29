Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $3.90 Million Investment in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 402,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

HCAR stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.