Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 19,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 277,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21.

Defense Metals Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

