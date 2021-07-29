Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.90. 30,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 50,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

