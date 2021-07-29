Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Raised to GBX 337 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. began coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 348.40 ($4.55).

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 315.51 ($4.12) on Monday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 277.17.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

