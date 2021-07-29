Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Raised to GBX 337 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. began coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 348.40 ($4.55).

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 315.51 ($4.12) on Monday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 277.17.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

