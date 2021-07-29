Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $40.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATUS. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $477,338.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,473,419 shares in the company, valued at $54,428,097.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Altice USA by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Altice USA by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 505,333 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.