Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €164.00 by DZ Bank

DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DB1. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €154.15 ($181.36).

Shares of DB1 opened at €140.10 ($164.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €141.68. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52 week high of €168.90 ($198.71).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

