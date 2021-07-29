DHI Group (DHX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHI Group stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $202.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

