DIA (DIA) Reaches Market Cap of $56.40 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One DIA coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003444 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DIA has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. DIA has a total market capitalization of $56.40 million and $17.37 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00769674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

