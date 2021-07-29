Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at UBS Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,591.25 ($46.92).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,585 ($46.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,453.85. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £83.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.