Diageo (LON:DGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,582.00

Diageo plc (LON:DGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,582 ($46.80) and last traded at GBX 3,582 ($46.80), with a volume of 699310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,513 ($45.90).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGE shares. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($50.30) to GBX 3,940 ($51.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,591.25 ($46.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,453.85.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242 in the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

