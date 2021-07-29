Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 69,160 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,160 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $256,000.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $24.15 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.96 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.99.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANAB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

