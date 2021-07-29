Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.52 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Plug Power worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.26.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.