Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.68 Million Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $341.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.