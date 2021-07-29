Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,729 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.77% of Byline Bancorp worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BY opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $887.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

