Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 974,939 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 516,902 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 149,959 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 149,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

