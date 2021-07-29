Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Tenaris worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

