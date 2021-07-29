Diodes (DIOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DIOD stock opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.
