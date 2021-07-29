Diodes (DIOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.