Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.59. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.83 target price on Direct Line Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

