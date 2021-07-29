Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3946 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years.

DMLP stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $601.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

