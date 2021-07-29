Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

DORM traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $101.58. 1,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,610. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

