Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Down 14%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price was down 14% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.13 and last traded at $57.19. Approximately 26,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,293,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Get Doximity alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.