Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $72.61, but opened at $65.25. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 1,306 shares.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

RDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 384,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,256,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

