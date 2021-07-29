Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €85.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) received a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.80 ($98.59).

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €76.85 ($90.41) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €76.53. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12-month high of €84.40 ($99.29). The company has a market capitalization of $660.91 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

