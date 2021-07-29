Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Drinks Americas stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Drinks Americas has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings Ltd. develops, produces markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded by J. Patrick Kenny in September 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

