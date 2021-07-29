Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 76.61. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.32% of Driven Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several research firms have weighed in on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.