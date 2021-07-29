Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 76.61. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.32% of Driven Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
