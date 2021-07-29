DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.71.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.19. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.