DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €44.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DWS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €41.96 ($49.37).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €40.18 ($47.27) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1 year high of €41.48 ($48.80). The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

