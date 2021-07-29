Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $62.22 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 239.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

