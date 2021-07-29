Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Earnings Results

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Dynatrace updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.160 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.630 EPS.
DT traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.71. 1,633,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.