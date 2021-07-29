Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $219 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.60 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.630 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Truist increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,942. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

