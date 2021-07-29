Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $36,876.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,798.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 91,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

