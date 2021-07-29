Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

EGRX opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

