Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

EGRX stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $227,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

