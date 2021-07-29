Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ETST stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,607. Earth Science Tech has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

