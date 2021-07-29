Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ETST stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,607. Earth Science Tech has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.
About Earth Science Tech
